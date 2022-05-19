Michael Zaitzeff Sells 1,274,279 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BHLB opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHLB. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

