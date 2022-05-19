Michelle Hinchliffe Buys 769 Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Michelle Hinchliffe bought 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$45.48 ($31.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,974.12 ($24,457.43).

Michelle Hinchliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Michelle Hinchliffe acquired 7,739 shares of BHP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$47.47 ($33.20) per share, with a total value of A$367,370.33 ($256,902.33).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 27th were paid a $2.1073 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Interim dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.38%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.38%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

