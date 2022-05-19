Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $8.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA opened at $173.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.41.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.