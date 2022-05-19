MIR COIN (MIR) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

MIR COIN (MIR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $37,655.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,468.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.79 or 0.00776420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00472781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033554 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,502.26 or 1.67988959 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008924 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

