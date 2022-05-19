Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Achieves Market Cap of $2.98 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 33.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 67.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00008717 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $28,171.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.14 or 0.00591648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.25 or 0.00431095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033403 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,760.51 or 1.56865964 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

