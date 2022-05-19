Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIRM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 171.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $21,441,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,628,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after acquiring an additional 127,394 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.