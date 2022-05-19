Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.42 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,814.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,670,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 554.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 119,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,541,000 after purchasing an additional 101,529 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,597,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 677.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,527,000 after purchasing an additional 82,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.70. 233,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,616. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $312.53 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.97 and its 200-day moving average is $347.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

