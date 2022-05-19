Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,182 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.95. 9,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,842. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41.

