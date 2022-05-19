Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $39,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

T stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. 1,379,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,602,700. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

