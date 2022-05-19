Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. 1,249,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,098,504. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $277.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

