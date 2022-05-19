Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 534,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,087. Mistras Group has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $163.06 million, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 743,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 386,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

