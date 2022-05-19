Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.27

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 81683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on MFG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 25,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

