Modefi Reaches Market Cap of $4.77 Million (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $138,895.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,887,875 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

