Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading 16.8% Higher

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) shares were up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 220,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 341,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOGO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mogo from C$8.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Mogo from C$16.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.84. The stock has a market cap of C$112.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

