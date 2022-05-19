Molecular Data Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, May 23rd (NASDAQ:MKD)

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, May 23rd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 58,977,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,604,951. Molecular Data has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molecular Data by 1,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 306,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

