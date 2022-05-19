Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 15.4% in April

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 39.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

MRCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,019. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $212.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.