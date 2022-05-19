Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $97.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MNST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

