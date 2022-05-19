Morgan Stanley Trims Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Target Price to CHF 63

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JBAXY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of JBAXY opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

About Julius Bär Gruppe (Get Rating)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

