Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,716,746.85 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total value of $1,716,746.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,568,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,599,978.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar stock opened at $231.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.33 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.30 and a 200-day moving average of $290.43.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Morningstar by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $20,918,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

