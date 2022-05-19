Motocoin (MOTO) Price Tops $0.0209 on Exchanges

Motocoin (MOTO) traded up 73.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last week, Motocoin has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Motocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Motocoin has a market capitalization of $410,726.03 and $5.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Motocoin Profile

Motocoin (CRYPTO:MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org . Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

Motocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Motocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

