Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $49.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,065 shares of company stock worth $448,552 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,152,000 after purchasing an additional 147,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after purchasing an additional 238,692 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

