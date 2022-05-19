Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Myriad (XMY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $637,347.11 and approximately $12.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,822,902,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

