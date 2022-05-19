National Bankshares Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$222.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$212.00 to C$222.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$226.91.

CTC.A opened at C$169.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$183.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$181.46. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$163.70 and a 1-year high of C$210.07.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

