National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 115,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57,497% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

