National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Purchases £24,580 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,229 ($15.15) per share, with a total value of £24,580 ($30,300.79).

LON:NG traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,245.50 ($15.35). The stock had a trading volume of 8,451,605 shares.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 33.76 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

