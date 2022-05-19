National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. 4,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.97.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 27.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.