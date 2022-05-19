Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NGVC traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 68,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

