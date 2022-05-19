Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

