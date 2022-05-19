Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 369 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 369 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,310,880,000 after acquiring an additional 183,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,311,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.11.

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $422.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $549.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

