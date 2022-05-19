Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $33.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,214.91. 1,448,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,873. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,202.27 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,551.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,722.54.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

