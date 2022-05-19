Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43,344 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,344 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.78. 230,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,797. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $50.27.

