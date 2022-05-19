Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Holdings Lowered by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA decreased its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 1.9% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after acquiring an additional 152,743 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Nestlé by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 238,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 223,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 361,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,228. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

