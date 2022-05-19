NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,254 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of NetApp worth $119,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,048,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,901,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 44,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

