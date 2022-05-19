New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 11%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 104,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,790,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. Analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

