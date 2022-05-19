New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

NEWR traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $127,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

