New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.
NEWR traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
