Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.90

Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 3828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 93.16%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

In other news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of Newtek Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,016 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

