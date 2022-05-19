NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $164.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00237571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001963 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002952 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

