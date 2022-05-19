NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NREF opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $365.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 551.26 and a current ratio of 551.26.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4,162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

