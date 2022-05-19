Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,221.54

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,221.54 ($15.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,316 ($16.22). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,308 ($16.12), with a volume of 401,211 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.72) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,286.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,222.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.14%.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

