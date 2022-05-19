NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,054 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $167,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,327,000 after acquiring an additional 226,555 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.78. 439,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,792,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

