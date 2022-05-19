NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Short Interest Down 17.9% in April

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NEP. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,767. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.