NFT Alley 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50,785.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $11,853.64 and $50,785.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00593439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00418141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,684.73 or 1.61479233 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008653 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.