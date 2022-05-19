NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

NFT (NFT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, NFT has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $26,433.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

