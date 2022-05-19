NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $519.36 million.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

NICE stock traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.67. 300,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,519. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 27.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

