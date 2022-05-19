NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.3% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. United Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in NIKE by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 796,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $596,036,000 after buying an additional 760,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,657,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,115. The stock has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.48. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

