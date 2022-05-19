Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76. 15,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99.

Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

