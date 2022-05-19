Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.93

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.93 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 113659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

