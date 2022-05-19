Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOAH. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.81.

Shares of NOAH opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Noah has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Noah will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Noah by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

