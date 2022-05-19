Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.
NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.98) to €6.10 ($6.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.46) to €5.80 ($6.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.87.
Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after buying an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.
