Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results gained from solid demand for apparel and footwear, robust digital growth, compelling merchandise, and lower markdowns. Higher merchandise margins, as well as lower buying and occupancy costs, boosted margins, which, in turn, led to bottom-line growth. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Management issued the fiscal 2022 view, which seems encouraging. However, the cpompany is still grappling with the adverse comparisons with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Higher freight costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions remain concerns.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JWN. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.07.

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $36,392,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

